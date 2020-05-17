Stanley F. Curtis
1929-2020
The world lost one of its most prolific story tellers on May 12, 2020 with the passing of Stanley (Stan the Man) Curtis. He died of natural causes at the age of 91 in Conroe, Texas.
Stan was born on January 9, 1929 in Germantown, MD to parents Alton and Inez Curtis. He had two brothers and one sister (deceased). He graduated from Strayer College in Washington D.C. with a BCS in Accounting in 1951. He worked for the Washington Gas Light Co. in D.C. from 1947-1955. He accepted a position with Shell Oil Company and moved his family to Towson, MD in 1955. He worked for Shell in MD, GA, NY and Houston retiring in 1991 as Business Services Manager for Oil Products Marketing-US.
Stan was a people person who loved to laugh and always saw the glass half full. He enjoyed his friends and family, particularly grandchildren, golf, baseball, travel and volunteering with children's charity activities. His love of baseball took him on a personal quest to visit all the Major League stadiums. Upon completing his goal (70 ballparks), he published a book documenting his travels and adventures with friends and family. "Covering All the Bases" was published in 2010 with a second edition including added ballparks in 2014. The book was accepted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 2014.
Stan was involved in both Civic and Children's Charitable activities. In 1986 he served as the Awards Chairman for the U.S. Olympic Festival in Houston. He was a member of the Republican National Committee and in 1992 served as a delegate at the National Republican Convention. He was a Lifetime member in the HGA where he raised more than $3M in sponsorships. He was Vice-Chair of the PGA Tour Championship in 2001. He served on the Board of Directors of the Shell Alumni Association and Northwest Assistance Ministries. He volunteered with the Houston Friends of Music at Rice University. He served as President of multiple HOA's and on church Boards. He was a Lifetime Member of Masonic Order (Hyattsville, MD) and 32nd Degree Mason (Arabia Temple Shriners Organization of Houston).
Stan is survived by his wife Pat, his son Edward, daughter Sherri (Larry) Coady, stepchildren Linda (John) Hopwood, Sherry (Jay) Culberson and Alisa (Phillip) Jones, grandchildren Christa (Boris) Butakov, Rob (SangHee) Maver and Ian (Jennifer) Maver, great grandchildren Parker, Cooper, Kailey, Kurtis, Logan and Alexis. He was also step-grandfather to 10, step-great grandfather to 21 and step-great-great grandfather to 1.
Stan was preceded in death by his first wife Joyce in 1999.
A private burial is planned. A Celebration of Stan the Man's life will be held at a calmer time in the future.
Donations may be made in Stan's honor to the Sunshine Kids Foundation, the First Tee of Greater Houston or Shriners Hospitals.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2020.