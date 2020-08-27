Stanley Kelley

Moseley, Jr.

2020

Dr. S. Kelley Moseley passed away on August 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Stanley, and Dorothy L. Blythe Moseley. Kelley received his Doctorate of Public Health from The University of Texas School of Public Health in 1974, his Master of Business Administration from George Washington University in 1970 and a Bachelor of Business Administration from George Washington University in 1967. His professional career included Professor and Program Director at Texas Women's University in Houston, Associate Professor and Director at the University of Houston Clear Lake and Faculty Consultant for the Pan American Health Organization/United Nations Development Programme in Kingston Jamaica. Dr. Moseley also served as a consultant to the health care field. He worked closely with Dr. Michael DeBakey providing technical assistance to over 200 international health care facilities to recruit personnel for international assignments. Dr. Moseley has authored over 40 articles and book chapters.

Kelley's philanthropy and dedication lead to the founding of the Whitesville Kentucky Historical Society. He also served on the board of Sheltering Arms Senior Services, Veterans Administration Medical Center in Houston, Care for Elders, American College of Health Care Executives, Texas Medical Center Library, USA Institute of Managed Care, National Hospice Organization and Chairmen of the Board of The New Age Hospice and many more.

Kelley always found time to be a golf coach for the ARC of Fort Bend's Special Olympics' team. He was an avid golfer who loved to teach the sport to others. He loved country music, dancing and eating out with friends. In his younger days competed in triathlons. Kelley leaves behind many who will miss his great conversations and smiles.

A celebration of Kelley's life will be held at Whitesville Historical Society Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2:00pm. Due to Covid-19, the private service will be live streamed on the Whitesville Historical Society Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, Kelley requested contributions to the Whitesville Historical Society, P.O. Box 231, 10143 Highway 54, Whitesville, KY 42378.



