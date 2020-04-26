Home

Waldman Funeral Care
9034 Long Point Rd
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 875-4811
Stanley Rosenthal


1930 - 2020
Stanley H. Rosenthal, age 89, died on April 20, 2020, in Houston Texas.
Stanley was born on April 23, 1930, in Cameron, Texas, to Hyman and Evelyn Rosenthal. Stanley received a BS degree from Texas A&M in 1952 and a Master's degree from UT. Stanley also served in the US Air Force. Stanley later started his own oil and gas business which he ran for over 60 years from offices in Houston and Bay City, Texas. Stanley had a passion for Texas A&M football and enjoyed traveling internationally and attending oil and gas industry conferences. He loved his large family, was proud to be Jewish and was a very patriotic American.
Stanley is survived by his sister Diane, brother Douglas and his many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held celebrating Stanley's life.
In lieu of flowers, any donations in Stanley's memory can be made to the Music and Spirit Fund of Jewish Family Service (jfshouston.org).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
