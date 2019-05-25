Stefan Schweyer

1967-2019

Stefan Schweyer, age 51, of City of Meadows Place, Texas passed away May 19, 2019. He was born in Hanau, Germany on November 19, 1967 to Sigrid and Wolfgang Schweyer. He graduated from Sharpstown Senior High School and continued his education with a graduation from TSTI Waco, with a degree in instrumentation technology. Stefan worked in instrumentation design for Fluor Corporation. His passions included cooking, fishing, sailing, raising dogs (German Shepherds and Schnauzers), and gardening. Stefan enjoyed many outdoor activities. He played baseball and soccer in his youth; then also marched with the Sharpstown High School band. During his senior high school years, he worked diligently as a lawn contractor and grocery sacker to acquire his first car, a VW Beetle, which became the subject of many home garage sessions, with family members, to keep it running. His love of nature made him a very skilled gardener. For many years, he enjoyed the company of his beloved dogs Max, Pasha, Wolfie and Heidi, who produced many puppies. Using the recipe from Chef Prudhomme, Stefan's gumbo was always a success! An avid outdoorsman, he loved to go fishing, especially deep-sea fishing. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Schweyer.

Stefan is survived by his mother, father, daughter Kristina Schweyer, son Eric Schweyer, daughter-in-law Christina Benson, and grandson, Jackson Schweyer.

Stefan,

We love you and miss you.

Your Mom and Dad; your children, Kristina and Eric; daughter-in-law Christina Benson; and grandson, Jackson.

A visitation for Stefan will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598. A celebration of life will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 12:30 pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home. A reception to follow. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary