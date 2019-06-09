Estella (Fenzl) Chaneyworth

1925-2019

Sarah Estella Fenzl Chaneyworth, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Everyone called her "Stella".

Stella was born in Houston on September 2, 1925. She was married to Jack V. Chaneyworth for almost 50 years, before he passed away in 1997. She was preceded in death by her younger daughter, Jackie Lynn Black, and her parents, Gustav Fenzl and Sarah Fenzl. Her four older sisters, Marie Beeching, Florence Roark, Rosa Lucille Suchina, and Josephine Haynie, also predeceased her.

Stella is survived by her older daughter, Sandra (Sandy) Janda and husband, Richard (Dick). She leaves two grandchildren, Brandie Black and Blaze Black, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

All services (visitation and funeral) will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at Bellville United Methodist Church, 234 S. Masonic St., Bellville, TX 77418. Visitation is from 10:00am to 11:00am. Funeral service will be at 11:00am. Committal will be in Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery, Bellville at 1:30pm.

Knesek Funeral Home, 824 E. Main, Bellville, is handling the arrangements and the complete obituary can be found on their website, www.knesekfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bellville United Methodist Church. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary