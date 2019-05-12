Stella Marie (Theiss) Stanford

1916-2019

Stella Marie (Theiss) Stanford, 102 passed away on May 8, 2019. She was born Sept. 10, 1916 in the Klein community. Preceded in death by husband Patrick and sons Robert and William. She is survived by daughter Mary Ann Kinney and husband George, her sister Thelma Smith, daughter-in-law Beverly Stanford. Her grandsons Roger Kinney, Matthew Stanford and wife Julie, Jason Stanford and wife Stormy, Stuart and Scott Stanford, granddaughter Carol Robinson and husband Glenn and 11 great grandchildren.

Stella traveled the world. She is cherished for her baking skills, great cooking and canning fig preserves and loquat jelly. She was an expert seamstress at designing and altering clothes and making beautiful quilts. Some quilts lovingly stitched by her and her sisters. She loved to garden and planted pink azaleas all over her yard which bloom every spring. We will miss her but know she is rejoicing in Heaven.

Her funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Randy Ledbetter of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church at 1pm on May 14 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home in the Colonial Chapel, 6900 Lawndale Ave., Houston, Tx. 77023.