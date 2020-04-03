Home

Stella Moore


1924 - 2020
Stella Moore Obituary
Stella Herren Moore
1924-2020
Stella Herren Moore was born October 21, 1924 in Spring, TX (Montgomery, TX) and passed away
March 31, 2020. She was born to Jesse Fulton Herren and Mary Elizabeth Brett Herren and was one of nine children. She was the last surviving Herren.
She married her husband Theodore "Ted" Moore May 5, 1947 and loved traveling with him across the country especially to casinos as well as raising her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ted, her sons Ricky and Glenn Moore, her parents Jesse and Mary Elizabeth and siblings, Jewel Varnes, Carrie Tomlinson, Jesse Ruth Tomlinson, Lois LaRoe, Gertrude Whitmarsh, Lorene Osborn and Jesse Herren Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Tedi Moore Banta, son-in-law, Coy Banta, bonus daughter Bonnie Joe Jones, bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren and her California daughter, Joyce Joyner.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Texas Children's Hospital or the organization of your choice.
A private burial will take place April 4, 2020 in Willis, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020
