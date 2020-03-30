Home

Stella Rumfield
Stella Ruth Rumfield
Stella Ruth Rumfield, born September 8, 1933 passed into Jesus arms on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 6:40 p.m. She leaves behind her loving sons and daughters-in-law Lance, Debbie, Ken, Jackie, Todd and Sarah, her grandchildren Daniel, Timothy, Emmett, Molly, Ethan, Fawn, Jonathan, Autumn, Jennifer, Jamie, Sandon, Jason, and Yesica, her great-grandchildren Blake, Tess, Declan, Taylor, Hunter, James, Jaxon, Wyatt and Jayden, with two more on the way, as well as her brother Winfred Hazell and many other family members and friends.
She was laid to rest in a small family service at Klein Memorial Park, Deckers Prairie. Due to the current pandemic, there was no public service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to her home church, Tomball Assembly of God.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020
