Stephan Dennis
1983 - 2020
Stephan Devon Dennis
1983-2020
"God's timing we may not understand, but love His love guides our faith."
Mr. Stephan Devon Dennis entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2020.
His life will be honored in his home-state of Virginia.
In God's care, he leaves his loving family and loyal friends. His legacy will continue through his dear children.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
