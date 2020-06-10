Stephan Devon Dennis
1983-2020
"God's timing we may not understand, but love His love guides our faith."
Mr. Stephan Devon Dennis entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2020.
His life will be honored in his home-state of Virginia.
In God's care, he leaves his loving family and loyal friends. His legacy will continue through his dear children.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.