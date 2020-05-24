Stephanie Anne Martin
1974-2020
Stephanie Anne Martin, passed away on Thursday the 21st of May 2020. She was 45 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this week's Wednesday edition.
Arrangements for the memorial service and celebration of her life are to be announced at a later date.
Please visit Ms. Martin's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.