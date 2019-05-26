|
|
Stephanie Eileen
Reid-Heien
1990-2019
Stephanie Heien 29 of Spring, Texas passed away May 15, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Born on February 23, 1990 fought a courageous short battle with cancer. Stephanie leaves behind her husband Thomas, her stepfather Dr. John Costanzi, mother Anita Costanzi, grandparents' John and Cheryl Wagner, many aunt's, uncle's, cousin's and close friends. Stephanie played the French Horn, softball, loved roller skating and singing in choir. Graduate of Anderson High School, student at Austin Community College and Lone Star Community College. Member of N.W. Hills Methodist Church. Loved by so many in her community she had the chance to do what she loved as a Assistant Branch Manager for Woodforest Bank. Her favorite thing to do was to visit Galveston, Texas. A special thank you to all the healthcare professionals that gave her wonderful care and comfort.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019