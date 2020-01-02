|
|
Stephanie E. London
1974-2019
Stephanie Elaine London, 45, passed away peacefully at her home on December 23, 2019 with family by her side. She fought courageously for 6 and a half years with metastatic breast cancer, never wavering in her hope and spirit. She was born in Houston, Texas, on April 2, 1974.
Stephanie attended Condit Elementary, Jane Long Middle and Bellaire High School. She went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in Social Work, and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She also received a Master of Social Work from the University of Texas at Arlington.
After college Stephanie went to work in a psychiatric hospital in Houston, working with children and adolescents with psychological and emotional issues for nearly a decade. She spent most of her life in service to those in need, but children were her soft spot. She worked tirelessly for their well being with care and compassion.
She later joined United Behavioral Health (UBH) as a Patient Care Advocate, where she continued to help others in their times of crisis by advocating for their care and assisting them in obtaining resources to live their best lives. She worked for UBH for over 12 years, often putting in time before and after visits to MD Anderson.
In her free time, Stephanie most enjoyed traveling and spending time with her nieces and other family members. Every summer she enjoyed visiting the family lake house and she always loved going to the beach. The Outer Banks, North Carolina and Rosemary Beach, Florida were some of her favorites. "Toes in the sand" was certainly her happy place.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Helen Tawater Crawford, James Garland "J.G." Crawford, Marian June "Mimi" London and Huel Grady London. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Hennis; mother, Nancy Bertelsen and her husband, Mark; father John London; sister, Sommer (London) Stash and her husband, Ryan and her dear nieces, Emily and Elle, otherwise known as her "Sunshines"; and a great many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, Texas 77401, with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to MD Anderson's Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC) Clinic in Houston, Texas, which has a goal of prolonging and maintaining quality of life for patients with this incurable diagnosis. Stephanie was a leader in the ABC Steering Committee and was a key fundraiser in the Stomp Out Stage IV Breast Cancer team for the annual Boot Walk to End Cancer. The Boot Walk is an annual fundraiser organized by MD Anderson Cancer Center to raise support for patient care, research and prevention, and education, a cause that was very dear to Stephanie.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020