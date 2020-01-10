|
Stephanie Rae
Thompson
1943-2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Stephanie Rae Thompson on December 28, 2019 in Houston, Tx.. A loving and wonderful mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Stephanie was born in New Britain, Conn Nov. 22, 1943 to Richard and Muriel Leach. Stephanie will be missed by her loving brothers Peter and Joe, her children Robin, Karen (and husband Steve Barrett), Bruce as well as her three grandsons; Nathan, Brad and Weston. There will be a memorial at a dear friends home 9007 Dunlap Houston, TX 77074. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to your local animal shelter would be appreciated.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020