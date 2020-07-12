Stephen Bingham
1947-2020
Stephen Michael (Steve) Bingham, Sr. died Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was born April 4, 1947 in Durban, South Africa to Jack and Joy (Dunlap) Bingham.
Steve was a 1965 graduate of Bellaire High School. After a year at the University of Houston, he served in the US Navy for six years. He married Sandra Beatty (Sandy) November 23, 1973 in Houston, and there began his life career in the family business, Texas Staple Company. Steve was an avid fan of NHRA Drag Racing and classic cars. Family, step family, friends and neighbors from Houston, Chappell Hill and Cypress TX enjoyed his quiet, dry wit. Steve was a loyal, generous, kind, authentic, courageous man.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy; sisters Suzanne Jacobson (Bill), Jan Costa (Scott), brother Brad Bingham (Missy); in-laws Doug Beatty (Iris), plus cousins, nieces and nephews.
Steve said that the best days of his 73 years were the days his two sons were born. So finally, his legacy survives him in Steve Bingham Jr. (Tricia) and Will Bingham (Cecilia) with grandsons Stephen Michael III (Tres), Truett and Daniel.
Though plans for a Celebration are on hold, Memorial Donations may be made to The Arbor School, 1635 Blalock Road, Houston 77080 www.arbor.org