Stephen Raymond Brenner
1939-2020
On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Stephen Raymond Brenner (Steve), loving and wonderful father and grandpa passed away at age 80.
Steve was born in Miami, FL on March 10, 1939 to William and Georgia Brenner. He attended Miami High School and was a graduate of 1957. He graduated from Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga in 1961; shortly after college he married Carolyn Carter Levy from Atlanta, GA. They raised two sons, Robert and Gregory. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for the Shell Oil Company for over 30 years, mostly in Houston, Tx where he retired in the mid 1990's. Steve was a devoted and loving grandpa to is five surviving grandchildren, Kayla, Hayden, Jackson and Sofia.
Steve had a lifelong love for the opera, and he volunteered countless hours to the Houston Grand Opera. Watercolor painting was another lifelong passion of his; his paintings were beautiful and admired. And for many years, he was actively involved with the Watercolor Art-Houston where he served as treasurer. He was also very passioned about, and active in the Italian Greyhound Rescue organization in Houston. He loved Allegro "Legs", his Italian Greyhound (IG); Leg's ashes will be with him for eternity. He leaves behind many friends from these organizations. Steve also loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker; especially the American West. Through the Sierra Club, he also participated in various projects and outings out West. Steve was known for his infectious smile, wit, energy and enthusiasm for life.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, Georgia and William Brenner, his wife, Carolyn Levy, his grandson, William, and his daughter-in-law, Melanie. He is survived by this two sons, Robert and Gregory, his five grandchildren, and several cousins. Steve also leaves behind countless relatives, friends, acquaintances and loved ones.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Forest Park Westheimer at 12800 Westheimer Rd. Memorial Service will begin at 10:00AM followed by a reception at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Watercolor Society-Houston and/or to the Italian Greyhound Rescue group in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020