Stephen Darrel Cegelski

1949-2020

Stephen "Steve" Darrel Cegelski passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from cancer. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosabelle Grimes and stepfather, Bill and his father, Bennie

Cegelski and stepmother, Jenita. Stephen is survived by his only son, Carlos Cegelski and his wife, Jessica, her daughter, Kayla and his grandson, Colton. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Carlos, Alma Rosa Cecena Gutierrez.

Born March 31,1949, Steve is survived by his siblings; Thomas Cegelski, Donna Rohling and her husband, Edward, David Cegelski, Mary Cegelski, Michael Cegelski and Cindy Anderson. Stephen is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews.

Raised in Dallas, Texas, Steve graduated from W. T. White High School in 1967 and received a business degree from Sam Houston State in 1972. Steve began working with Brown and Root where he remained for twenty-five years and became know to his coworkers as "Polok". Upon his departure, Steve, who was located in Baytown, Texas, became an independent CCO Crane operator until his retirement in 2012.

Steve spent many hours hunting and fishing joined often by his brother, Michael, who stood steadfast by his side throughout his ordeal. Well known for his good humor and ready smile, Steve had a cadre of friends including James Moore, "Igor", his fishing buddy. Igor never stopped inviting Steve to stay the night even though he was known for his outsized snoring. With his sister, Cindy, with whom he lived during his time in Dallas, he travelled the world including a special trip to Africa where she arranged for him to fulfill his dream to hunt big game.

But Steve saved the best for last. He came to Carlos and Jessica's home to live and found the best of himself as "PawPaw" to Kayla and Colton. For six weeks, he was in heaven on earth until the Lord called him home for Himself.



