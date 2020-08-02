Stephen Christopher Toomey1956-2020Stephen Christopher Toomey passed away in San Antonio, Texas on July 31, 2020 at the age of 64.He was born on March 30, 1956 in Houston, Texas to John J. Toomey and Michelene Guseman Toomey.He is preceded in death by his mother, Michelene Guseman Toomey and nephew, Stuart Toomey. He is survived by his daughter, Emily C. Toomey, his father, John J. Toomey, his four brothers; John J. Toomey, Jr. and wife Becky; Tanny C. Toomey and wife Susan and their son Charles and wife Lindsi and their son Trip; Bernard J. Toomey and his children Cameron and wife Alex, Caitlin and husband Rob Blalock, and Cody; Richard G. Toomey and wife Claudia; and family friend Julie Bynum.He graduated from Lamar High School and St. Edward's University. He was Vice-President and Director of his family business, Alamo Toyota in San Antonio, Texas.He was an avid fitness buff, enjoyed jogging and working out throughout his life. He also enjoyed hunting with his father and brothers in Texas, Mexico and Africa.He and his daughter loved to travel together, whether it was on a cruise, or a resort somewhere, or just floating down the Comal River in New Braunfels with family. He especially enjoyed visiting Emily in England while she was living there.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Michael Garcia. Michael started working at the dealership years ago and they became buddies. As Stephen's disease progressed, he was always there to help. We will always be grateful for everything he did for Stephen. We would also like to thank Julie Delagarza and Raven Harris, along with all of his caregivers.Funeral services will be held on August 4, 2020 at ten o'clock in the morning at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3617 Milam Street, Houston, Texas, with Fr. Juan M. Torres, O.P. officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.