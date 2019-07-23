Home

Stephen Cowan


1965 - 2019
Stephen Lee Cowan, 53, was born in Pasadena, Texas to John and Jean Lee Cowan. He was called home to the Lord on July 16, 2019. He grew up in Pasadena and was a graduate of Sam Rayburn High School. He was accepted into and graduated from the Electrician Apprentice Program of the I.B.E.W. and became a proud and talented journeyman electrician.
He is survived by a son, Zachary Cowan and daughter Kristen Cowan. Brothers Bob and Bill Cowan and a sister, Debbie Cowan Minielly.
He leaves behind a very special partner, Sheree Bryant.
He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and his ability to bring laughter to his friends.
A memorial service will be held on the date of his birth, August 16, 2019
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 23, 2019
