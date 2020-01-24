Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Salathiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Frank Salathiel


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Frank Salathiel Obituary
Stephen Frank Salathiel
1945-2020
Stephen Frank Salathiel, 74, passed away January 19, 2020 in Bedford, Texas. Memorial Service will be held at 11AM Monday January 27, 2020 at Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst Texas.
Steve was born March 14, 1945 in Houston, Texas to Richard Arthur and Nina Elizabeth (nee' Bryan) Salathiel. He graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1965 and attended Llamar University before enlisting the Air Force in 1967. He married Janet Wallace on January 2, 1969 in Detroit, Michigan. He earned his BS Electrical Engineering in 1969 from Texas Tech University and was commissioned as an USAF officer. Following military discharge in 1973, Steve continued his public service as a police officer in Bryan, Texas until 1976. He returned to school and earned a BBA Accounting in 1978 and a MS Finance in 1979 from Texas A&M University. In 1981, he took a job with GTE in San Angelo, Texas and later in Irving, Texas, retiring in 2001.
Steve is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Jennifer (son-in-law, Mike); grandsons, Henry and John; and brothers, William and John. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Nina, and brothers, Thomas and R. Mark.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -