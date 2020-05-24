Stephen GeorgeGarcia1983-2020Our sweet, loving son, brother and husband, Stephen George Garcia was born in Houston, Texas on March 17, 1983. Stephen was the oldest of four children born to George L. and Nancy L. Garcia and went to be with our Lord on May 15, 2020.Stephen graduated from Westfield High School where he had the honor of being selected for an internship at Pratt Institute in New York after being nationally recognized for his artistic talent. He was accepted and could have attended the best art schools in the USA, but decided he could not be a starving artist and instead decided to stay home and attend the University of Houston. In 2006, he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a career in piping design for the oil and gas industry at Shaw Stone & Webster. Later, Stephen worked for other engineering firms including Mustang, Bechtel, Technip, Fluor and Worley. Stephen was very talented and was recognized for his leadership skills throughout his career. He made and maintained many lasting relationships with all his co-workers.Stephen's strong and determined personality was complemented by his kind, sensitive and caring nature.He especially loved and adored his three siblings and would go out of his way to help them any way possible. Steve was quick witted and always enjoyed a good laugh. He would never hesitate to go out of his way to help his loved ones, and he brought immeasurable joy to so many people throughout the years. He cherished everything in life from traveling across the world to spending fun times with friends and family. Stephen's hobbies included learning to speak and write Mandarin which helped immensely when he traveled to China, his favorite destination. Like his father, Stephen loved architecture and classic cars. He enjoyed restoring old homes in the Heights area and with his wife Christina purchased and restored an old gas station in downtown Houston.Stephen was baptized in the Catholic church and felt God close in his heart. Stephen will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Christina L. Garcia, mother Nancy Lopez Garcia, father George Luis Garcia, sister Samantha Nichole Garcia, brothers Nicholas Samuel and Matthew Daniel Garcia. Stephen will also be missed by his friend, Amanda Nunez who loved and supported him immensely during his illness. Stephen is also survived by his Grandmother, Irma Hidalgo and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles who were dear to him. We especially would like to thank his special aunt Blanca Lopez Dixon who guided and helped him throughout his life and also his "honorary aunt" Mollie Massey who shared her wisdom of God and gave him peace during his last few months. In addition, a special thank you to Daniel Hernandez. Stephen often expressed his gratitude for all you did in support of Samantha during his illness.In memory of Stephen and due to current health guidelines for Covid19, the family will hold a private celebration with close family and friends in the future in remembrance of the happiness that he brought to this world and especially to our lives."When you're walking down the street and you've got me on your mind, I'm walking in your footsteps only half a step behind. So please don't be unhappy just because I'm out of sight, remember that I'm with you each morning, noon and night."