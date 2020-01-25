|
|
James Stephen Glass
1958-2020
Born in Houston, Texas on August 20, 1958, James Stephen Glass passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. Stephen grew up in Houston surrounded by family and friends. He attended St. John's School, St. Thomas High School and The University of Houston studying fine art. He played football both in High School and College and was a competitive swimmer as well. He had many passions and interests especially motorcycles, cars, football, music, and his annual trek to the "Horseshoe Club" in Texas. He was also a master of the grill and loved to explore good food.
He lived in California for more than 25 years and worked as an Art Director in the field of art and design which he loved and in which he excelled. He remained close to family and friends in Houston. He was a very gentle soul, had the kindest heart, and lived life to the fullest. He will be remembered fondly for his gift of gab and infectious laughter. Stephen left us far too soon and will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his father James Lafferty Glass and niece Hannah Michelle Glass. He is survived by his beloved wife and soul-mate, Laura Cora Glass of Anaheim, CA; his mother Gail Maurice Glass and siblings Berkeley and Ann Glass of Houston, TX; Elizabeth and Michael Heritage of Lake George, CO; Ethan and Katherine Glass and Jennie Glass of Austin, TX. He also leaves a niece, five nephews and many cousins.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at a service at 11am on Wednesday, January 29, at Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Ave, Houston, TX, at the Lafferty-Glass family grave site. Stephen loved flowers and his wife requests that any flowers be sent to Glenwood Cemetery. Immediately following the service, all are invited to greet the family at a reception and celebration of Stephen's life at a location to be announced.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020