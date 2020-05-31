Stephen J. Bresk Jr.1946-2020Mr. Stephen (Skip) J. Bresk Jr., 73, Houston, Texas, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.Skip was born on June 12, 1946 in Galveston, Texas to Susan and Stephen Bresk, Sr. Skip was a native Houstonian and graduated from Waltrip High School in 1964 where he was a member of the golf team. He attended Texas A&M on a full golf scholarship and was a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. He earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1968. The day of graduation Skip was commissioned into the United States Army where he proudly served our country as a Second Lieutenant in the Vietnam War.Skip was an avid golfer and held memberships at Pine Forest Country Club, Sugar Creek Country Club, Sweetwater Country Club, and most recently at Champions Golf Club. Many of his friendships began on the tee box and led to numerous golf trips and many joyous memories. Golf was Skip's true passion and he traveled extensively playing world renowned courses. He had the privilege of playing 99 of the top 100 greatest courses in the United States. Additionally, Skip had five holes in one. He was also a panelist for Golf Digest and was not one to ever pass up a golf trip or a tee time.Another favorite pastime of Skip's was traveling the world with his wife Charlann. Over the course of their 35 year marriage they took over 30 cruises together visiting places such as the Caribbean, Mediterrean, Alaska, South America, the Amazon, and all of Europe.Professionally, Skip spent a majority of his career working at Gowco and Graco Metals, respectively. He also was an active member of ASHRAE.Skip was preceded in death by his parents Susan and Stephen Bresk, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Charlann Bresk of Houston, TX; daughters, Catherine Carter of Frisco, TX, Heidi Seeger and husband Gus of Prosper, TX and brother M. Scott Bresk and wife Diana of Houston, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Jackson and Caroline Carter of Frisco, TX and Kolt and Preslie Seeger of Prosper, TX.Skip was an honorable veteran and a devoted husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.A private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, TX.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Skip's name to the 12th Man Foundation at Texas A&M, benefitting the Men's Aggie Golf Association.