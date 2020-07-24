Stephen Riley Mills

1943-2020

Stephen Riley Mills was born on October 21, 1943 in Plainview, TX and passed July 1, 2020 in Houston.

Steve was funny, charming, witty, and caring. He enjoyed life. He liked figuring out how things worked, building and maintaining classic cars. Steve was a US Army Veteran, a WW2 airplane enthusiast, and loved his dogs. He could bang out a mean version of Bo Diddley on his twelve string. Everyone who knew him was struck by the uniqueness by which he existed, always blazing his own trail through life, true to his self.

Steve was preceded by his parents Merle Stephens Mills and Jacob Manley Mills, and two half-brothers.

Steve is survived by his son, Jacob Shaw Mills of Houston, TX.

He is interred at Houston National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store