Stephen Scarboro Mims

1947-2019



Steve Mims was born in Laredo, Texas in September 1947 and moved to Houston in 1960 with his parents and sisters, where he resided until his death in April 2019.



Steve graduated from Lamar High School in Houston, Class of 1965, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Tulane University in 1969 and received both a Master of Arts degree in Economics (1971) and a law degree (J.D. 1974) from Southern Methodist University. He practiced law in Houston for ten years before entering the executive search business, where he specialized in attorney placement until his retirement in 2013. After retirement, Steve authored "Return to Mercy," a novel, and had started a second novel at the time of his death.



Steve married Linda Merritt Mims in 1968 and they were blessed with three children: Stephen Jr., David and Elizabeth. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Baker Mims and Ruby Irene Scarboro Mims, and his son, Stephen Scarboro Mims, Jr.

He is survived by: Linda, his beloved wife of 50 years; son David Merritt Mims and his children Noah, and Constantine and Elena, and their mother, Radostina Boneva Mims; daughter Laura Elizabeth Mims Bender, her husband Steven Gregory Bender and their children Max, Rose and Sam. Additionally, he is survived by his three younger sisters: Susan Mims Yancey, her husband Michael, their daughter Claire Yancey Bergen, her husband Chris and children Elle and Emmett, and their sons Taylor and Will; Adrian Mims Plaster, her husband Michael, her son Alexander LeFaure and daughter Emily LeFaure Arnold and her husband John; and sister Connie Mims Pinkerton, her husband Jeff, her son Nick DiRaddo and daughter Adrienne DiRaddo Feehan and her husband Asher. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Steve counts choosing Linda as his wife, raising his children and spoiling his grandchildren as his major achievements. He had a talent for guitar and singing and an overall love for performing, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Equally comfortable at the boardroom table or on the deck of a fishing boat, he had a natural ability to build rapport with diverse individuals and loved sharing his knowledge and expertise with others. Steve touched the lives of his family, friends and colleagues with his kindness and sense of humor. He will be dearly remembered.



A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, located at 3471 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027, where Steve and Linda have been members since 1974. In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made to the Eugene Decker Memorial Fund in care of and payable to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, PO Box 22013, Houston, TX 77227. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary