|
|
Stephen Jerome Oddo
1959-2019
Stephen (Steve) Jerome Oddo, 59, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 after steadily declining health.
Steve loved his family tremendously and especially enjoyed celebrating Italian traditions with them. Steve was born on November 10, 1959 and attended Stratford High School. Steve had a successful career as a construction tradesman with specialties in carpentry and HVAC. He was also a certified real estate inspector. Steve's real passion was music and took great pleasure in being involved in "jam" sessions with his many musician friends. Steve's specialty was playing the unique tub bass and amazed even the most accomplished musical aficionados with his mastery of the instrument.
Steve is preceded in death by his father Jerome Bernard Oddo. He is survived by his mother Jo Virgil Oddo and, his siblings Carolyn Oddo (Kim), Chris Oddo (Margaret), Angela Ragusa, and David Oddo (Anna). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The Oddo family would like to thank the medical team at Harbour House Hospice for their love and enormous amount of support.
There will be visitation from 6pm to 8pm and a Rosary at 7pm @ Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home at 4525 Bissonnet St. on Monday September 9th. A gravesite burial will be held on Tuesday September 10th at 10am at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery at 6900 Lawndale St.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019