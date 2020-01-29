|
|
Stephen Andrew Perel
1939-2020
Stephen Andrew Perel passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Frances Perel; his children Richard (Ximena) Perel and Nancy (George) Siegal; grandchildren, Benjamin and Juliana Perel, Jack and Ella Siegal; brother Bobby (Linda) Perel and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Frances and Eddie Perel and brother Dr. John Perel.
Stephen was born on August 28, 1939 in Houston, Texas. In 1956, the family moved to Victoria, Texas, where he graduated from Patti Welder High School. In 1957, he attended The University of Texas and Austin and the University of Texas School of Law and graduated with a LLB in 1963. Stephen honorably served in the Army and Army reserves. Stephen practiced law in Houston from 1965-2001 when he retired. He was active in the Jewish community where he served on the board at Congregation Beth Yeshurun and was President of his B'nai B'rith Lodge.
Stephen was a devoted father and loving husband. He had a great sense of humor and was easy to please. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Stephen was an avid sports fan and loved the Longhorns, Astros, and Rockets.
Graveside services were held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery.
The family requests donations be made to Congregation Beth Yeshurun, The , or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020