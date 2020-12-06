Stephen Rudolf Keeler
1955-2020
Stephen Rudolf Keeler passed away in Houston on November 23, 2020, aged 65. Born on April 9, 1955 to Martin and Rita Keeler in Chapel Hill, NC, he received his degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina in 1978 and worked in accounting in the oil and gas industry in Texas and Louisiana. After a successful career he shifted his professional interest to computing; as a network analyst he was a valued colleague at Archer Solutions in Houston. A talented photographer and chef, widely read and knowledgeable in American history, Steve was above all devoted to his family. He is survived by his mother Rita, brothers Andrew and Kenneth, sister Elissa Miller, and five nieces and nephews. A private funeral was held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Doctors Without Borders
.