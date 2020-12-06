1/
Stephen Rudolf Keeler
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Rudolf Keeler
1955-2020
Stephen Rudolf Keeler passed away in Houston on November 23, 2020, aged 65. Born on April 9, 1955 to Martin and Rita Keeler in Chapel Hill, NC, he received his degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina in 1978 and worked in accounting in the oil and gas industry in Texas and Louisiana. After a successful career he shifted his professional interest to computing; as a network analyst he was a valued colleague at Archer Solutions in Houston. A talented photographer and chef, widely read and knowledgeable in American history, Steve was above all devoted to his family. He is survived by his mother Rita, brothers Andrew and Kenneth, sister Elissa Miller, and five nieces and nephews. A private funeral was held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Doctors Without Borders.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Houston Jewish Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved