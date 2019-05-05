Stephen Dale Schertz

1963-2019

Stephen Dale Schertz passed away on April 21, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 17, 1963 in Columbus, Texas to Regina and Arthur Schertz.

He graduated Columbus High School in 1981. After high school Stephen spent many years as a musician with the drums being his choice of instrument. He played in various bands in and around the Houston area and along the East coast. Stephen eventually followed in his dad's footsteps to become a master craftsman owning Artisan Renovations, a custom cabinetry business in Katy, Texas.

He was well liked by all who met him and had a great sense of humor! He loved to attend concerts and traveled with his wife and small group of friends.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jennifer Christina Schertz; step-son Christopher Andrew Tait and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Jasmine, Jayden and Layla, all of Katy; sisters Pam Schertz of Houston, Valerie Busselman of Columbus, Diana Schertz of Dallas along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Regina and Arthur Schertz from Columbus and sister Marilyn Roberson of Katy.

A Memorial Service will be held at Current Christian Church on Thursday, May 9th at 4:00 pm at 26600 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, Texas 77494. It will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Wildcatter Saloon at 26913 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77494. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019