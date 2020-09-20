Stephen Pape Schwall1942-2020Stephen Pape Schwall passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at home after complications from a fall. Steve was surrounded by his wife and two daughters as he passed peacefully into heaven. Per his wishes, there will be no public funeral or memorial service.Steve will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Ann Brinker Schwall, his daughter, Liesl Schwall Wesson and husband Michael Wesson, and daughter Christine Schwall. He is also survived by his grandson, Dylan Wesson.Steve was born on March 26, 1942, in Evanston, Illinois, the only child of Laurence Schwall and Natalie Mansberger. He graduated from St. John's School in Houston, Texas in 1960 and graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1964 with a degree in economics. He furthered his education at the University of Houston to complete a degree in accounting and to receive his CPA.Steve had a great love for playing bridge, following sports of all kinds, collecting turquoise, tending succulents, and trying various foods (especially desserts!). He was a practicing CPA for more than 50 years and enjoyed keeping busy doing taxes even after retirement. Steve believed in service and giving back to the community. He volunteered as a tax aide doing free tax returns for people through AARP, even up to a year before his death.