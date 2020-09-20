1/1
Stephen Schwall
1942 - 2020
Stephen Pape Schwall
1942-2020
Stephen Pape Schwall passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at home after complications from a fall. Steve was surrounded by his wife and two daughters as he passed peacefully into heaven. Per his wishes, there will be no public funeral or memorial service.
Steve will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Ann Brinker Schwall, his daughter, Liesl Schwall Wesson and husband Michael Wesson, and daughter Christine Schwall. He is also survived by his grandson, Dylan Wesson.
Steve was born on March 26, 1942, in Evanston, Illinois, the only child of Laurence Schwall and Natalie Mansberger. He graduated from St. John's School in Houston, Texas in 1960 and graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1964 with a degree in economics. He furthered his education at the University of Houston to complete a degree in accounting and to receive his CPA.
Steve had a great love for playing bridge, following sports of all kinds, collecting turquoise, tending succulents, and trying various foods (especially desserts!). He was a practicing CPA for more than 50 years and enjoyed keeping busy doing taxes even after retirement. Steve believed in service and giving back to the community. He volunteered as a tax aide doing free tax returns for people through AARP, even up to a year before his death.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
7134658900
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
pat Levy
September 19, 2020
Ann and family, I am so sorry to hear this. I will remember him always as a genuine, happy, intelligent and sincere person. I always enjoyed seeing you at the tournaments.
Linda Green-Whitten
Friend
September 17, 2020
Ann, I know this will be a hard time for you. Please know that your friends are thinking about you and hope that the 26 years you shared with Stephen will provide you with wonderful memories.
Betty Anderson
Friend
September 16, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
ralda antaki
