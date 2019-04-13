|
|
Stephen Lee Shaw
1938-2019
Stephen Lee Shaw, age 80, of Houston, Texaspassed away peacefully on Monday April 8, 2019. He was born September 17, 1938 to James and Edith Shaw.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, David Shaw. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sharon Shaw, his children; Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Shaw, Jr., and Sabrina Shaw, their mother; Julia Toler and 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Stephen graduated from Lamar University in 1956. He loved playing the drums and was a member of the Aggie Corp Band while he briefly attended Texas A&M. He was an Army Reservist and a Civil Engineer for the State of Texas for over 30 years.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019