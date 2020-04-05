|
|
Stephen Albert Tyler
1932-2020
Stephen Albert Tyler, husband to Martha Tyler and father to Alison, died April 2, 2020. He was born May 8, 1932 in Hartford, Iowa. After graduating from high school he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He received a bachelor's degree from Simpson College and master's and doctor's degrees from Stanford University. He met his wife in a Dravidian language class where they were the only two enrolled. Shortly afterwards they did anthropological and linguistic fieldwork among the Koya tribe of India. He taught at the University of California, Davis (1964-67) and Tulane University (1967-70). In 1970 he joined the faculty at Rice University and later was endowed as the Herbert S. Autry Professor of Anthropology and Linguistics. He retired in 2010.
He authored four books and edited three collections. In 1969 Cognitive Anthropology became the definitive text in the field. He acted as associate editor for five journals and was published in numerous journals on topics including ethnographic method, rhetorical theory and linguistics in which he inspired changes within the disciplines.
In addition to his wife and daughter he is survived by his sister Georgene of Omaha, Nebraska and his brother David of Fort Mill, South Carolina.
