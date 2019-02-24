Stephen M. Williams

1948-2019

Stephen Michael Williams was born on January 15, 1948 in Butte, Montana to Maurice E. and Catherine O'Brien Williams. He attended Butte Central High School and then the University of Montana for both undergraduate and law school. After college, he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

After the Army, Steve returned to Butte where he began practicing law and met Linda Arnold. They were married on December 27, 1975 and have three sons; Eric, Aaron and Brian.

Steve's legal career took the family to Colorado, Alaska, California and finally Katy, Texas where they called home for the past 26 years. He enjoyed the challenges of international law while working for ARCO, Lyondell and during his "retirement" as a consultant. He kept working until his death because the mental challenges kept his mind sharp. In his home office, there are copies of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and a picture of Abraham Lincoln with the quote "A lawyer's time and advice are his stock in trade."

Steve loved to attend and watch sporting events especially when they involved his sons, grandkids, nieces or nephews. As a child, Steve developed a love for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dallas Cowboys and he rarely missed a game. He watched the Dodgers play into the early hours of the morning sacrificing sleep for his love of the team. He also had an amazing memory and loved recapping Dallas Cowboy games on significant days in his life. He reminded his family that he listened to the Cowboys beat the Vikings while he and Linda drove to Seattle on their honeymoon.

Steve was a kind, generous and gentle man and found joy in helping family, friends and charities. He had a special place in his heart for dogs that couldn't find a new home through adoption. One of his dogs is blind and the other is elderly and neither could find homes. He loved spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids, and they loved spending time with him. During most family dinners, he enjoyed sitting with the grandkids creating stories as a group.

Stephen peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home in Katy at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife, Linda Williams; sons, Eric Williams and his wife Susan of Austin, TX, Aaron Williams and his wife Yvette of Houston, TX, and Brian Williams and his wife Liz of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Megan, Emily, Lauren, Stephen, Connor, and Brielle; brothers, Jim Williams and his wife Sharon of Butte, MT, Jerry Williams and his wife Debbie of Butte, MT, and Tim Williams and his wife Lorilei of Butte, MT; sister, Marilyn Swansor of California; his pets, Sadie Sue, Murphy Poe, Olivia, and Trace; as well as numerous other relatives.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Christopher Plant, Celebrant.

Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Cocker Rescue of East Texas.

To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary