Stephen Allen Young

1952-2020

Stephen Allen Young was a quiet, warmhearted and devoted son, brother, uncle and father. He left us April 20, 2020, for a new road.

Steve was born Jan. 8, 1952, in Houston. He attended St. Thomas Episcopal School, serving as drum major in the St. Thomas Pipe Band and graduating in 1970. He attended the University of Houston, studying fine arts and developing a lifelong talent for photography, sculpture, poetry and storytelling. He worked recently as an irrigation landscaper, but for years he drove trucks for a living and rode motorcycles for fun, feeding his love of travel, big skies and the open road.

He is preceded in death by his father, Shannon Eden Young Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Brown Young; his son, Christopher Sean Young; and eight siblings, Shannon Young Jr. (and Patrice), Robin Goza (and Jim), Phil Young (and Linda), Carol Moreno, Cherie Young (and Gene Delp), Gary Young (and Patricia), Tom Young, and Larry Young (and Amy Hitt).

Other survivors include 16 nephews and nieces – Shane Young (and Jenifer); Stephanie Gray (and David); Kimberly Kuchar (and Jon); Kevin Young (and Tiffany); Christin Martin (and Trevor); Josh Young; Chris J. Young; Chris L. Young; Antonia Dacus (and Josh); Eric Moreno; Jamie Moreno (and Sunshine); Kristi Langholtz; Alexis (Andi) Young; Anely Erlewein (and Adam); Ariana Urrusquieta; and Carlos Urrusquieta – and 22 great-nephews and great-nieces.

Donations can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center







