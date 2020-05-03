Stephen Young
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Allen Young
1952-2020
Stephen Allen Young was a quiet, warmhearted and devoted son, brother, uncle and father. He left us April 20, 2020, for a new road.
Steve was born Jan. 8, 1952, in Houston. He attended St. Thomas Episcopal School, serving as drum major in the St. Thomas Pipe Band and graduating in 1970. He attended the University of Houston, studying fine arts and developing a lifelong talent for photography, sculpture, poetry and storytelling. He worked recently as an irrigation landscaper, but for years he drove trucks for a living and rode motorcycles for fun, feeding his love of travel, big skies and the open road.
He is preceded in death by his father, Shannon Eden Young Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Brown Young; his son, Christopher Sean Young; and eight siblings, Shannon Young Jr. (and Patrice), Robin Goza (and Jim), Phil Young (and Linda), Carol Moreno, Cherie Young (and Gene Delp), Gary Young (and Patricia), Tom Young, and Larry Young (and Amy Hitt).
Other survivors include 16 nephews and nieces – Shane Young (and Jenifer); Stephanie Gray (and David); Kimberly Kuchar (and Jon); Kevin Young (and Tiffany); Christin Martin (and Trevor); Josh Young; Chris J. Young; Chris L. Young; Antonia Dacus (and Josh); Eric Moreno; Jamie Moreno (and Sunshine); Kristi Langholtz; Alexis (Andi) Young; Anely Erlewein (and Adam); Ariana Urrusquieta; and Carlos Urrusquieta – and 22 great-nephews and great-nieces.
Donations can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved