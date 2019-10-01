Home

Memorial Oaks Chapel - Brenham
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
(979) 836-4564
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel - Brenham
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Brenham, TX
View Map
1940 - 2019
Sterling Crabtree Jr. Obituary
Sterling Hayes Crabtree, Jr.
1940-2019
Sterling Hayes Crabtree, Jr., 79, passed away on September 28, in Brenham.
Sterling is survived by his wife Patt Crabtree; 3 daughters, 2 sons, and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel, with funeral service on Wednesday, October 2, 10:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Brenham, Texas. A private burial will follow with immediate family.
Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Foundation, Brenham, Texas or Hospice Brazos Valley.
Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham, Tx. 77833
www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019
