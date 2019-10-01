|
Sterling Hayes Crabtree, Jr.
1940-2019
Sterling Hayes Crabtree, Jr., 79, passed away on September 28, in Brenham.
Sterling is survived by his wife Patt Crabtree; 3 daughters, 2 sons, and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel, with funeral service on Wednesday, October 2, 10:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Brenham, Texas. A private burial will follow with immediate family.
Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Foundation, Brenham, Texas or Hospice Brazos Valley.
Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham, Tx. 77833
www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019