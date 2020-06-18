Sterling D. Guillory
1966-2020
Sterling D. Guillory, 53, expired (Friday) June 12, 2020 in Temple, Texas. Visitation (Friday) June 19, 2020 from 10-11:55 a.m. Service will begin at 12:00 noon, both services will be held at Christian Faith Baptist Church, 4306 Brinkley, Rev. Leroy Joseph, Pastor, Interment Paradise South Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.