Sterling Guillory
1966 - 2020
Sterling D. Guillory
1966-2020
Sterling D. Guillory, 53, expired (Friday) June 12, 2020 in Temple, Texas. Visitation (Friday) June 19, 2020 from 10-11:55 a.m. Service will begin at 12:00 noon, both services will be held at Christian Faith Baptist Church, 4306 Brinkley, Rev. Leroy Joseph, Pastor, Interment Paradise South Cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Christian Faith Baptist Church
JUN
19
Service
12:00 PM
Christian Faith Baptist Church
