1/
Steve Darr
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Darr
1957-2020
Stephen (Steve) Lyle Darr, 63, died peacefully at his home in Rosenberg, Texas, on July 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Imogene Louise Davis Darr; mother-in-law, Maria Villela; step-son, Jose Pablo Guzman, Jr.; and best friend, Michael Friel. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosie Darr; daughters Celine Imogene Darr and Alexis Mariah Darr, all of Rosenberg; stepdaughter, Nevie M. Martinez; stepson, Jose L. Martinez and wife, Janet; step- grandchildren Jazmin Rodriguez, Aaron and Zackie Duarte, Zelda and Eliza Martinez, all of Houston; father, Lyle Jennings Darr, of Houston; sister, Deborra Ann Darr Babic and husband, Ronald, of Houston; nephew, Edward (Ted) Babic, of El Lago, Texas; and best friend, Rene Tappe.
Steve graduated from Westbury High School and attended the University of Houston. He was then employed by UPS and, in his later years, by Sinomax USA.
Steve was a loving and kind man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Viewing will be at Sugar Land Mortuary (281/277-1818), 1818 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX, on Wednesday, July 15, at 10:00 AM, in the chapel. The service will follow at 11:00 AM.
Interment will be at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX, on Wednesday, July 15, at 12:30 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Viewing
10:00 AM
Sugar Land Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Service
11:00 AM
Sugar Land Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Interment
12:30 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 277-1818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sugar Land Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved