Stephen Darr

1957-2020

Stephen (Steve) Lyle Darr, 63, died peacefully at his home in Rosenberg, Texas, on July 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Imogene Louise Davis Darr; mother-in-law, Maria Villela; step-son, Jose Pablo Guzman, Jr.; and best friend, Michael Friel. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosie Darr; daughters Celine Imogene Darr and Alexis Mariah Darr, all of Rosenberg; stepdaughter, Nevie M. Martinez; stepson, Jose L. Martinez and wife, Janet; step- grandchildren Jazmin Rodriguez, Aaron and Zackie Duarte, Zelda and Eliza Martinez, all of Houston; father, Lyle Jennings Darr, of Houston; sister, Deborra Ann Darr Babic and husband, Ronald, of Houston; nephew, Edward (Ted) Babic, of El Lago, Texas; and best friend, Rene Tappe.

Steve graduated from Westbury High School and attended the University of Houston. He was then employed by UPS and, in his later years, by Sinomax USA.

Steve was a loving and kind man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Viewing will be at Sugar Land Mortuary (281/277-1818), 1818 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX, on Wednesday, July 15, at 10:00 AM, in the chapel. The service will follow at 11:00 AM.

Interment will be at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX, on Wednesday, July 15, at 12:30 PM.



