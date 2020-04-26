|
|
Steven Carl "Steve Reno" Schultz
1947-2020
Steven Carl Schultz, known also as Steve Reno, passed away on April 21 at the age of 72. Born in Burbank, CA to Roland and Florence Reiner Schultz, he earned a bachelor's degree in Anthropology. His main passion though was always music, playing guitar in several bands in the LA area during the 60's and 70's. In 1972 he married Nannette Peine and soon after they settled in Houston where he was a member of local country rock band Sin City for a short time. Around 1980 he joined the IATSE Local 51 union and began a 30 year career as a stagehand for the Miller Outdoor Theater and later the Wortham Theater. During the last 20 years of his life Steve reimmersed himself into the Houston music scene, taking on the stage name Steve Reno and writing, recording an album, and performing regularly at open mics and with his band The Scalp Shifters. Most of all he was a huge supporter of his fellow local musicians and was a fixture in the music community. He and Nannette had two sons together and also raised a daughter for whom they were legal guardians of, and were married for 47 years until his passing. He is survived by his wife Nannete Schultz, sons Robert (Anitra) Schultz and Charles Schultz of Houston, daughter Stephanie Revillia of Mexico, and sisters Karen Csejtey, Marla Chase, and Anne (Edwin) LaRocque of California. Steve also loved nature and was an avid bird watcher. His kind and gentle personality won the hearts of many and he will be truly missed.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020