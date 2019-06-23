Steve M. Worchesik, Jr.

1943-2019

Steve M. Worchesik, Jr., was born on April 4, 1943, at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Houston, Texas. He went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 76 on June 20, 2019. He was baptized at Christ the King Catholic Church in the Heights. As a child his grandmother, Emma Patschke, introduced him to Trinity Lutheran Church-Downtown, where he was a member for 43 years. He retired in 2002 after 43 years of service from the Boilermaker's Local #74 in Pasadena, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mrs. Adele Amanda (Patschke) Worchesik and Mr. Steve M. Worchesik, Sr., and brother, James Douglas Worchesik.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra Worchesik of Houston, TX, daughters, Connie Worchesik Rollins and husband, Micheal Rollins of Huffman, TX, Mary Worchesik Jeter and husband Michael Jeter of Humble, TX and son, Michael Worchesik and wife Marty Berg Worchesik of Houston, TX, sister Yvonne Stokola and husband Kenneth of Deer Park, TX; grandsons Trey Hecker, Micheal Rollins, Jr., Billy Chauncey, Jeffrey Chauncey, Landon Jeter; granddaughters, Angela Rollins, Kiley Jeter, Daisy Adele Worchesik; great grandsons, Brandon Chauncey, Camron Lloyd, Noah Rollins; great granddaughters, Teagan Chauncey, Jayme Pichardo, Olivia Rollins, numerous cousins and extended family and special family friend, Lois Marshall of LaPorte, TX.

Steve graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston, TX in 1961 with numerous All City and All State honors in baseball, football and basketball. He loved all sports, boxing, playing pool and dominoes. He was a devoted Christian and family man. He cherished spending quality time his family, especially his grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Adnan Yousuf, Dr. Amer Zaheer and Dr. Claire Chang and the nurses and doctors at Methodist Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care for many years.

Visitation will be at San Jacinto Memorial Funeral Home, 14659 E. Freeway, Houston, TX 77015 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Houston Avenue, Houston, TX 77002 on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Graveside service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sawyer Street, Houston, TX 77007.

Memorial donations can be made in honor of Steve Worchesik, Jr., to Trinity Lutheran Church-Downtown in Houston, TX. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary