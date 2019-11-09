|
|
Steven S. Arrieta
1957-2019
Steven Seibel Arrieta, age 62 of Katy, Texas, passed away unexpectedly in Paige, Texas on October 28, 2019.
Steve was born to Albert and Rose Arrieta on October 14, 1957 in Santa Monica, California. He graduated from Western High School in Anaheim, California, received an AA degree from Fullerton College in Fullerton, California, a BS in Physics from California State University in Long Beach, California and an MS in Physics from University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware. Steve also attended University of The Basque Country in San Sebastian, Spain where he studied the Basque language.
In 1979, Steve began working for Rockwell International, now The Boeing Company, and became a Rocket Propulsion Engineer in 1987. Upon completion of his master's degree, he transferred with Boeing from Huntington Beach, California to Houston, Texas and worked with NASA on the space shuttle flights. Steve retired from Boeing in 2015 and enjoyed the 35 years that he worked in aerospace as a "Rocket Scientist". Since 2016, Steve used his IT skills and worked for the Spring Shadows Civic Association in Houston, TX.
In 2008, Steve took private pilot ground school classes at San Jacinto College. He received his Private Pilot Certificate in 2008 and went on to get his Instrument Rating in 2013-14 from Flying Tigers. He also was a member of AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association).
Steve is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Michelle "Mickie", sister Elaine Delgado, brother-in-law's and sister's-in-law's Mary and Rick Lambert and Geoff and Tina Luis, and his three nephews CJ, Jimmy, and Thomas, all of whom he adored.
Memorial services in both Texas and California are pending. Please check the Bastrop Providence Funeral Home website, www.bastropprovidencefuneralhome.com, for updates on these services.
Charitable contributions, in the form of a check, can be made to AOPA at 421 Aviation Way, Frederick, MD 21701. Writing Steve's name in the memo line of the check will help them know the contribution is being made in his memory.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019