Steven Benson
1942 - 2020
Steven Howard
Benson DDS
1942-2020
Steven Howard Benson, D.D.S. 1942-2020 of Pasadena, TX, passed away peacefully on May 30th. He graduated from UofH in 1965 and UT School of Dentistry in 1969. Steve practiced dentistry in the Houston/Bellaire area for 60 years. Please visit www.benson.remembered.com for extended information regarding memorial services and tributes.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.
