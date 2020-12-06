Steven Charles Gerisch
1953-2020
On November 16, 2020, Steven Charles Gerisch, loving husband and adoring father, passed from this life in Houston, Texas.
Steve was born in Detroit, Michigan to loving parents Dr. Robert A. and Betty V. Gerisch, a nurse, on September 10,1953. He spent several years of his young life in Winchester MA, where his father, Lt. Col. Robert A Gerisch, MD, was stationed at Chelsea Naval Hospital. It was there off of the Boston coast, at Revere Beach, where Steve first developed his love of fishing. He continued his love of boating and fishing, especially deep-sea fishing, throughout his life.
Upon his father's active service ending the family returned to Detroit. Steve spent his younger years on Bretton Drive and attended Cooke Elementary School. During those elementary years Steve developed his ice skating skills, playing neighborhood hockey games with his friends
Also during those early years, Steve started on his path to become an extremely gifted guitarist. He took lessons from Joe Fava & Andres Segovia, and won the National Classical Guitar Championship for his age when he 14 years old. His gift for guitar playing was not limited to classical music- during his days at Cranbrook School ( Class of 1971) in Bloomfield Hills, MI, Steve and other friends formed a rock band called "The Horrde". Their business card said they played for "wedding, birthdays and funerals". Steve's musical talent remained a treasured gift to his family and friends.
Steve attended Menlo College, in Atherton California, then returned to the Detroit area to graduate from Oakland University.
Steve's talents were not limited to fishing and making wonderful music; he was a successful and talented international businessman as the VP of Sales for the America's for New Vision Display, a publicly traded electronics manufacturer with worldwide headquarters in Shenzhen, China. He traveled the world in that capacity.
While first working in Houston Texas, Steve met his cherished wife Carol Carpenter, and they were married in Houston on January 26, 1990. It was in Houston that they gave birth to their beloved son -also named Steven Gerisch, in 1996.
Before & after Steven's birth, they loved to travel - the QE2 to London, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Scotland, England, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Bangkok, Bermuda, Aruba, Barbados, Bimini, Nevis, US & British VI, & beloved Maui. He loved good friends & a good party, so he was a member of numerous social organizations including: The Forum, The Cadre, The Houston Margarita Society, The Houston Martini Foundation, The Crewe of Maximillian, Stock-N-Stolon BBQ Cook-Off Team,, and The Poultry Auction Committee for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, where he made it to the rank of Captain. He also loved sports. He had season tickets for the Rockets & Texans, and went to numerous Astros games. His passion, however, was golf. He picked up the game in the early '90's, and irritated friends quickly by getting a hole-in-one in under 3 years. He and Steven accomplished their plan to play some of the the best/notable courses, including the Pebble Beach courses (several times) Torrey Pines, La Costa, La Quinta, Kapalua & Wailea Courses in HI, Cabo Del Sol, TPC Scottsdale,TPC Stadium Course, and Nicholas Courses in Palm Springs. In China, he was fortunate enough to play the best and most famous courses including Mission Hills, Xili GC, Genzon GC, Harbour Plaza GC, and Palm Island resort.He especially enjoyed the caddies in China who would find his errant shots! He and Steven went to the US Open twice, & the President's Cup once. He was also fortunate enough to go the Kentucky Derby 3 times with Carol & close friends.
He was a very kind man, elegant, strong, trustworthy, loved to laugh & be with friends, and never spoke ill of anyone (except politicians!).
Steve and Carol had moved from Granite By, CA, into their new home in Texas 13 days prior to his death.
Steve was predeceased by his adoring parents, Robert A. and Betty Gerisch, and his loving mother-in -law Geneva Quigley. Steve is survived by his wife Carol, his son Steven, his sister Mary Gerisch, his two nephews John and Ben Soghigian, brother-in-law Christian Carpenter, wife Terry, & nephew and niece Clayton and Megan Carpenter.
A funeral services will be held at on Friday the 11th of December at 1:00 PM at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions can be directed to Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Educational Programs, Attn: James Voskamp, P.O. Box 200270, Houston, TX 77225.
For those that cannot attend in person, please visit www.asacredchoice.com
for a link that will allow you to watch a livestream of the service.