Steven Mark Cox

1955-2020

Steven Mark Cox died of natural causes at his home on Lake Livingston on June 28, 2020. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Esther Cox. He is survived by numerous cousins.

Steven was a graduate of St. Thomas High School and the Conrad Hilton School at the University of Houston. He spent his career in the fields of property management and commercial real estate, beginning at age twelve when he collected rents for his mother, who was a property manager. While in college, he worked at The Hermitage. Following that, he worked for many years at McKenzie Realty. At the time of his death, Steven was employed by NAI Partners. Steven was a dedicated employee, whose meticulous attention to detail could be both a blessing and a curse.

While growing up, Steven spent his summers with his grandmother in Piggott, Arkansas, and some of his fondest memories were held there. He will be interred beside his parents at the cemetery there.

Although Steven did not have any relatives in Houston, his life was enriched by the many friends he had gathered over the years. You could always count on him to remember your birthday or anniversary. He was a loyal, caring friend and will be deeply missed by many.

A private memorial honoring Steven's life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store