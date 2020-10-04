Steven Allen Glaze1949-2020Steven Allen Glaze, of Houston, TX, passed away peacefully at his home on October 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack H. Glaze. He is survived by his mother, Louise Glaze, his loving wife of 41 years, Bobbie Glaze, his daughter, Tracy Motley and husband Jay Motley, his son, Randy Glaze and wife Suzanne Glaze, his six grandchildren, Brittany Glaze, Alli Ryan Motley, Delaney Motley, Jett Motley, Nathaniel Glaze, Sophia Glaze and great-grandson, Zayne Glaze, his siblings, Mike Glaze, Karen Atkisson and husband Ron Atkisson, Ronnie Glaze and wife Pam Glaze, brother in law, Delbert Paul as well as many nieces and nephews. Steve will be honored in a memorial service on Thursday, October 8th at 2:00PM in the Sanctuary at Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway Houston, Texas 77057. If you plan to send flowers please deliver them directly to the church.