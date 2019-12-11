|
Steven Dhu Hosford
1946-2019
CANYON LAKE, TX - Steven Dhu Hosford, recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack on Sunday, November 24, 2019 while doing what he truly loved best ~deer hunting. Steve was born July 7, 1946 in Keokuk, IA to Eldon Maxwell Hosford, Sr. and Lenora Dowling Hosford.
Steve grew up and went to school in Hamilton, IL. At Hamilton High School (1960-1963), he excelled in a variety of sports, especially football. In 1963, his family moved to Ruston, LA where he graduated with the Ruston High School Class of 1964.
From 1970-1974, Steve served in the US Air Force, providing him travel opportunities in Europe and Asia. At the time of his honorable discharge, SGT. Hosford served as a Veterinary Specialist at the USAFE Hospital Upper Heyford, England.
Steve began his civilian life in North Carolina. He worked for W.W. Grainger in Charlotte and Raleigh, where he was promoted to outside sales and relocated to Greensboro to cover a new sales territory. He was married previously to Melanie Moriene Wells of Greensboro.
Moving to Houston in 1980, Steve owned and operated The Dhu Company, Inc., a trash removal firm serving commercial properties throughout the Greater Houston Area. After selling DHUCO he began a career in commercial property management with several firms as a Lead Building Engineer.
Steve "retired" to Canyon Lake, TX in 2009 and started working on perfecting his retirement with dove and deer hunting, BBQ cook-offs as Chief Cook of the Original Kowboy Kookers,drinking his beloved Budweiser (NO Bud Light allowed!), and a sleep pattern that was all his own. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and fisherman including many years serving as Executive Director at the Noswad Fishing Tournament. Retirement didn't last long ~ Steve became a bus driver for the Comal Independent School District for several years and was affectionately known as "Mr. Steve".
Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his brother, Eldon Maxwell Hosford, Jr. and wife, Pam; his sister, Elizabeth (Ellison) Weingart; his nephews Michael Stewart Ellison and wife, Jennifer (Green) and son, Matthew; Charles Christopher Ellison and wife, Dr. Brittain (Callahan) and children, Anna and Thomas. Survivors include many wonderful cousins, Hosford's and Dowling's, who are located across the country.
Visitation and service will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Owens Memorial Chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 2300 W California Ave, in Ruston, LA 71270. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve's memory to the "".
A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 ~ 8:00p.m. at his favorite watering hole "Little Woodrow's Bellaire", 4235 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston, TX. If unable to attend, raise a "Bud" to Steve and remember a happy moment.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019