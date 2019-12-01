Houston Chronicle Obituaries
|
Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 521-0066
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Resources
Steven Hugh Fodrie


1955 - 2019
Steven Hugh Fodrie
Steven Hugh Fodrie
1955-2019
On Sunday, November 24th, Steven Hugh Fodrie, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at his home in Missouri City, Texas at the age of 64. Steve's transition was mercifully brief, surrounded by his family and those he held dear. His passing has left an immeasurable void in the lives of all he touched.
Steve was born on September 18th, 1955 in Raleigh, NC to Howard and Betty Fodrie. He spent his formative years in Beaufort, NC where Steve would forge friendships which would endure throughout his life. Though various business ventures called Steve away from Beaufort, he returned in 1981 and opened The Net House restaurant—which remains in operation to this very day.
Steve was blessed with a towering intellect and a restless drive to broaden his considerable knowledge base. Throughout his life, he took many careers, kept company with heads of industry and rock stars . He found his soulmate in Norma Massis and they were married in 1995.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, father and the family matriarch, his grandmother, Deedee Thompson, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife Norma, his three children, Logan, Morgan and Miles, his granddaughter, Wren, his two sisters, Kendall and Ashley, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned on Saturday, December 7th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 3PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
