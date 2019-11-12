|
|
Steven S. Jones
1947-2019
Jones
Steven S. Jones, a native Texan, died on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 72 years of age. He was born in Houston, Texas on March 9, 1947. Steve graduated from Pasadena High School in 1965 and graduated from Baylor University in 1970 with an MBA in Finance and Economics. He enjoyed 45 years in various banking positions.
Steve was a member of many organizations including the Texas Bankers' Association, Pasadena Rotary Club, Downtown Rotary Club, Exchange Club of Houston, Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Pasadena Lifestock Show & Rodeo, Pasadena Salvation Army, Post Oak YMCA, and the East Harris County Economic Development Committee. He also served as a deacon and on the finance committee of Second Baptist Church, Houston.
When not banking, Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, staying in contact with former banking associates and customers, hunting, traveling, golfing, and listening to music.
In 1969, Steve married the love of his life Ruth Ann Jones and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June of this year.
In addition to his wife, Ruth Ann Jones, Steve is survived by: his eldest daughter Alison Jones Tidmore, her husband Greg Tidmore and their children Kylie, Claire and Jackson; youngest daughter, Amy Jones Atwood, her husband, Kirby Atwood and their child Hadley; his sister Ruthanne Jones Clinkscales and her husband Marshall, and their children John (wife Tiana and grand nephew Caden and grand niece Makenna), Rachel and Sarah.
Steve will be loved and missed by all of those that knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and the deep love he had for his family.
To remember and celebrate Steve's life, a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at 2:00 PM at the Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home located at 12800 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77077. A reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made o the Second Baptist School Foundation, 6410 Woodway Drive, Houston 77057.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019