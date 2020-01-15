|
|
Steven Rocket Rosen
1955-2020
STEVEN ROCKET ROSEN, a man who never met a stranger and a friend to all, has been freed from the chains that bound him in the end – ALS. Though he had lost nearly all mobility, he could always muster the strength for another corny joke or more of his infamous words of wisdom.
Rocket was born on the 4th of July – hence the name, a name he more than lived up to as a highly successful defense attorney, extraordinary athlete who was inducted into the National Flag Football Hall of Fame and the Texas Amateur Athlete Hall of Fame, and beloved coach of the Missouri City Magic girls softball team. But his greatest accomplishment and pride was being a husband to Robin and devoted father to his four daughters, all Division I athletes: Jorden (attorney), Courtney (attorney), Portland (professional golfer), and Darby (member of the Israeli National Softball team), being Pop Rock to his grandkids Kace Rocket and Rose Renee, and the ever-intimidating father-in-law to Ben Maljovec and John Kovach.
Rocket was born in 1955 in Miami Beach, Florida to Harold and Audrey Rosen and had two sisters, Ellen Smith and Debra Friednash. He attended the University of Florida as a varsity athlete and member of the UF baseball team his freshman year but found greater success and joy in playing quarterback as an amateur athlete, and as a member of the TEP fraternity.
Post-graduation, Rocket embarked on a cross-country solo adventure in his trusty convertible Firebird. Upon his return home, his father handed him an envelope and put him on a plane to Houston with instructions to walk into the dean's office of South Texas College of Law and not take no for an answer. With no toothbrush, clothes or anywhere to live he began law school that very afternoon.
Rocket's first job was with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office in 1980. Not one to be confined by the walls of an office, he started his own practice in 1985 and so began a vast, varied, and illustrious career. His fearless spirit, photographic memory, and command of the courtroom landed him cases that launched him into the national spotlight on many occasions. One case above all redefined and shaped him as the famed unyielding advocate of the accused – Counsel for two members of the Branch Davidians.
With a penchant and uncanny knack for picking winners, Rocket could often be found with his pals in the Jockey Club at Sam Houston Race Park. This passion took on a life of its own and resulted in entirely too many broodmares and foals on the family retreat in Brenham, Texas, a place Coach Rocket also utilized as a softball camp for girls with shenanigans to rival Parent Trap.
To lose a man who has impacted the lives of others beyond measure will be a void not likely ever filled, but the absolute of his spirit will never be extinguished and will forever be a source of strength, comfort, and humor to all those blessed to have been touched by his dynamic personality.
As the recipient of awards too many to list and a heart the size of Texas, the Rosen family requests in lieu of flowers that Rocket's legacy of funding scholarships for college-bound high schoolers who exemplify the traits of honor, integrity, and love of country remains alive by contributing to the Rocket Rosen Scholarship fund.
A celebration of Rocket's life will be held Friday, January 17th, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Beth El, 3900 Raoul Wallenberg Ln., Missouri City, TX 77459. Donations made out to the Rocket Rosen Scholarship may be mailed to 214 Morton St., Richmond, TX 77469.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020