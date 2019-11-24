|
|
Steven Sheldon
1953-2019
The Lord blessed Steven Wayne Sheldon with a peaceful passing on November 15, 2019. Upon his arrival began one of the greatest celebrations in heaven. Steve was born August 21, 1953 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Charles M. and Lillie McCabe Sheldon along with his twin brother, Scott. They moved to Houston in 1964. After attending Spring Woods High School, Steve worked in the Sheldon family printing business. In 1986, he ran his own Kwik Kopy off Pinemont Drive. That same year he met his wife, Kathi Sons Smith. Over the 30 years of their marriage, they provided friends, neighbors, and family with food, shelter, laughter, and employment. Steve's Print & Copy closed in 2013 when his vocal cord cancer treatment began. Despite the loss of his voice box, Steve never lost his sense of humor. He managed to learn to talk "even more" with the help from angels at Ben Taub Hospital.
Steve's life as an obedient baptized believer began April 8,1990. He lived by the Golden Rule and served God in doing His work in real time versus giving platitudes. He made use of the time God granted him. He was Grace under fire. He lived every day with gusto. He enjoyed life most being with friends and neighbors whether at a tavern, golf course, casino, game, or playing music for all the neighbors to "enjoy" in his man cave. In his last few years, while battling pancreatic cancer, God gave him an amazing gift. Steve found his love of painting and proved to be a talented and prolific artist. He lived to paint. Unlike most artists, he generously gave away his works with great joy. He would frequently remind others, "Isn't it great to be alive!"
He is survived by his wife Kathi; son and wife Jerod and Annette Smith; grandson Ian Smith, sister-in-law Susan Sons; his twin brother Scott and wife Linda Sheldon; older brother Chuck and wife Sherry Sheldon; a favorite niece and nephews, cousins, all great and grand. The friends and family who loved him will forever mourn our loss but are most grateful in knowing his life was "well done" and is now in better Hands.
Please join us in celebrating his life Tuesday morning November 26, 2019 at 10:30 at Brookside Chapel of Chimes, 13747 Eastex Fwy, Houston, TX 77039. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity for saving animals and helping our neighbors care for the pets they love at friends4life.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019