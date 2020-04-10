|
|
Steven Ray Shumway
1956-2020
Steven Ray Shumway, 63, passed away at home in Houston on March 30, 2020.
Steve was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 25, 1956 to Ray Caldwell Shumway and Mary Lou Shugert Shumway. He was the second of three children. He grew up in Loveland, Ohio, of which he had fond memories.
Steve came to Houston in 1977 and considered himself a true Texan the remainder of his life. He was in the rain gutter business, as an employee and later as the owner of Sundance Rain Gutters. He led the nation in gutter sales for a national company early in his career.
His passions included motorcycles, big pickup trucks, and road trips with the wind in his face. In recent years he most looked forward to his RV trips with Ramblin' Road RVers. Their weeklong adventures included Branson, Missouri and the Great Smokey Mountains. He was an avid student of military history, especially WWII and the Vietnam War. Steve rewatched Ken Burns' Civil War annually. Band of Brothers was another favorite, along with Dances with Wolves, Saving Private Ryan, and Braveheart. Another of his loves was the monthly couples card games with dear friends that continued regularly for twenty years. And he won a lot. Musical interests ranged from Jazz to Rock 'N Roll to Country and Western.
Steve was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Cypress, Texas. He is survived by his wife Loretta Williams, son Jason, and daughter Nancy, sister Kathy Maynard of Phoenix and brother Jeff Shumway, and sister-in law Pam Perkins of Bethel, Ohio, and nieces Rhiannon, Marissa, and Amanda, nephew Matt, and their children.
Heidi and Spike are at Loretta's side and her constant companions.
May he rest in Peace in Heaven.
Because of the restrictions due to the Covid 19 Virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020