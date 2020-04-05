Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Suchicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Suchicki


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Suchicki Obituary
Steven Suchicki
1960-2020
Steven Suchicki, "My Love, My Angel", age 59, of Houston, Texas, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Steven was born May 21, 1960, in Houston, Texas, to Audrey and Ed Suchicki. Steven is survived by his mother, Audrey Suchicki, his brother, Greg Savage, (and wife Denise), nephew Jason (and wife Lindsay), niece Kelly (and husband Robb and their sons Willie and Jack), niece Natalie (and husband Jake and their daughter Emma), his aunt Barbara Cantrell, as well as his mother's (and often Steven's) sweet caretaker, Sylvia Alva. Steven was preceded in death by his father, Ed Suchicki. From the many struggles he endured shortly after birth, including miracle open heart surgery by Dr. Denton Cooley, there was little doubt that Steven was going to live a special life and be a blessing to his family and all who knew him. He loved music, bowling, fishing, baseball games, church, family holiday events, hamburger meals, dog racing at Gulf Greyhound Park, and other outings with his father, mother and brother. Steven was the sweetest man and we will miss him ever so much. Steven was so incredibly blessed to have his mother as his true advocate throughout all his years. Heaven is most certainly sweeter because of this Angel's arrival. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Reach Unlimited (www.reachunlimited.org), the operator of the Group Home and Activity Center where Steven lived and participated, or the . There will not be a memorial service; a private inurnment will be held. Arrangements under the direction of Heights Funeral Home, Houston, TX.
A tribute video for Steven can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/Ydqpob6iDq8
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -