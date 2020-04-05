|
|
Steven Suchicki
1960-2020
Steven Suchicki, "My Love, My Angel", age 59, of Houston, Texas, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Steven was born May 21, 1960, in Houston, Texas, to Audrey and Ed Suchicki. Steven is survived by his mother, Audrey Suchicki, his brother, Greg Savage, (and wife Denise), nephew Jason (and wife Lindsay), niece Kelly (and husband Robb and their sons Willie and Jack), niece Natalie (and husband Jake and their daughter Emma), his aunt Barbara Cantrell, as well as his mother's (and often Steven's) sweet caretaker, Sylvia Alva. Steven was preceded in death by his father, Ed Suchicki. From the many struggles he endured shortly after birth, including miracle open heart surgery by Dr. Denton Cooley, there was little doubt that Steven was going to live a special life and be a blessing to his family and all who knew him. He loved music, bowling, fishing, baseball games, church, family holiday events, hamburger meals, dog racing at Gulf Greyhound Park, and other outings with his father, mother and brother. Steven was the sweetest man and we will miss him ever so much. Steven was so incredibly blessed to have his mother as his true advocate throughout all his years. Heaven is most certainly sweeter because of this Angel's arrival. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Reach Unlimited (www.reachunlimited.org), the operator of the Group Home and Activity Center where Steven lived and participated, or the . There will not be a memorial service; a private inurnment will be held. Arrangements under the direction of Heights Funeral Home, Houston, TX.
A tribute video for Steven can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/Ydqpob6iDq8
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020